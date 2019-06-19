How Rangers could line-up in the Scottish Premiership this season - if these transfer rumours are true
Rangers have been linked to a number of players as they seek to prevent Celtic reaching nine-in-a-row.
Steven Gerrard has already added four players to his squad with the permanent signings of Greg Stewart, Jake Hastie and Jordan Jones, plus the loan addition of Shey Ojo from Liverpool. We have put together an XI with subs of how Rangers could line up for the coming campaign based on the team as it is and rumours of arrivals.
1. GK: Allan McGregor
Proved himself to be the best goalkeeper in the league last season. Gerrard will be hoping that brushes up on his discipline.