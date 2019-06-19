.

How Rangers could line-up in the Scottish Premiership this season - if these transfer rumours are true

Rangers have been linked to a number of players as they seek to prevent Celtic reaching nine-in-a-row.

Steven Gerrard has already added four players to his squad with the permanent signings of Greg Stewart, Jake Hastie and Jordan Jones, plus the loan addition of Shey Ojo from Liverpool. We have put together an XI with subs of how Rangers could line up for the coming campaign based on the team as it is and rumours of arrivals.

Proved himself to be the best goalkeeper in the league last season. Gerrard will be hoping that brushes up on his discipline.

1. GK: Allan McGregor

Proved himself to be the best goalkeeper in the league last season. Gerrard will be hoping that brushes up on his discipline.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Captain and all-action right-back. Only way he isn't playing is if he has been sold or suspended/injured.

2. RB: James Tavernier

Captain and all-action right-back. Only way he isn't playing is if he has been sold or suspended/injured.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
A fine debut season in Scotland and Gerrard's trustworthy presence in the centre of defence.

3. CB: Connor Goldson

A fine debut season in Scotland and Gerrard's trustworthy presence in the centre of defence.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
The Czech defender has been linked with a move from Chelsea after impressing in the Championship on loan at Bristol City. Can cover at right-back also.

4. CB: Tomas Kalas

The Czech defender has been linked with a move from Chelsea after impressing in the Championship on loan at Bristol City. Can cover at right-back also.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5