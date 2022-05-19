Rangers fans earn police praise for Seville behaviour and help with clean up

Only one arrest was made at the final and that was an Eintracht Frankfurt fan who assaulted a police officer.

There were small clashes between fans hours prior to the kick-off but it involved small numbers compared to the amount of fans that had descended on the city in the south of Spain.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was estimated more than 150,000 supporters were in Seville on the day of the final with more than 100,000 Rangers fans.

Rangers fans have been praised for their behaviour in Seville. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Spain’s General Commissioner for Citizen Security, Juan Carlos Castro, expressed his concern regarding the influx of people to the city and the alcohol that was being consumed while noting most didn’t have a ticket for the game. He suggested it was “a recipe that could lead to serious problems”.

However, no widespread problems materialised.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie reports that police in the city were pleased with how everything went and praised fans for their behaviour.

Rangers vice chairman John Bennett noted the club’s delight at how the fans represented the side on what turned out to be a difficult night with Eintracht winning on penalties to take the trophy to Germany.

He said: “We are so proud of them – for this week, and for carrying the club on their back this last 10 years.”

Footage also emerged of Rangers fans helping the clear-up on Thursday, earning them praise from news presenters in Spain.