Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans clashed ahead of Europa League final

Footage emerged of the violence in Seville as supporters were seen charging, exchanging blows with one another and throwing objects, including chairs.

One video shared on social media showed blood on the pavements and road.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge numbers of both sets of fans descended on the southern Spanish city for the final with an estimated 100,00 Rangers supporters and 50,000 backing Eintracht.

Spain’s General Commissioner for Citizen Security spoke of his concern regarding such large numbers.

Juan Carlos Castro said: “It’s too many people with too much alcohol, the majority without tickets for the game and lots of construction sites around the city, a recipe that could lead to serious problems.”

On Tuesday evening, five Frankfurt fans were arrested for incidents in the city.

It has been suggested that Ranfers fans make up around two thirds of the crowd at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.