How Aaron Ramsey and Rangers players rated in 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Ibrox

It couldn’t have started much better for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team as one of the manager’s selection calls, starting Aaron Ramsey, came to fruition within three minutes as the Welshman converted Ryan Kent’s cut-back to send the home side ahead.
The lead lasted just a few minutes though as Tom Rogic responded for Celtic and the visitors went into the half-time interval ahead through Cameron Carter-Vickers.
The strike proved to be the matchwinner with no further goals in the second half where Rangers pushed for their own equaliser but rarely tested Joe Hart.
With a six-point deficit van Bronckhorst conceded the title race was not over but ‘more difficult’.
Here is how his players rated on a significant afternoon in the cinch SPFL Premiership.
1. Allan McGregor - 6
Veteran goalkeeper could have done better at Celtic’s equaliser when he parried Reo Hatate’s shot straight into the path of scorer Tom Rogic. Made one great save to deny Daizen Maeda and survived a penalty claim after another clash with the Celtic forward.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. James Tavernier - 6
The Rangers captain was not as influential as he usually is in an attacking sense, the right-back having to closely monitor the counter-attacking threat of both Daizen Maeda and Jota as they regularly switched flanks. Tavernier’s delivery was also less accurate than usual whenever he did get forward.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. Calvin Bassey - 6
Like Tavernier on the other flank, Bassey found it difficult to get forward as often as he would like from his left-back role. When he did, he caused some moments of consternation in the Celtic defence and provided a fine defence-splitting pass to Ryan Kent in the build-up to the opening goal.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Leon Balogun - 5
A difficult week for the Nigerian international, whose country were eliminated from the World Cup by arch rivals Ghana, ended equally badly. Balogun was at fault for Celtic’s second goal with a poor attempted clearance and looked increasingly weary as the match progressed.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group