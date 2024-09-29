Rangers fans were were sent home happy after Tom Lawrence’s stunning 34th-minute strike helped them to narrow 1-0 win over Hibs, as Ibrox re-opened fully for the first time since May.

The Welshman’s long-range stunner was enough for the home side to sneak beyond battling Hibs, who saw a Mykola Kukharevych penalty saved on the stroke of half-time. Dwight Gayle also missed a glorious opportunity just moments before the full time whistle on his debut, but it wasn’t to be for David Gray’s side, the head coach admitting he had ‘mixed emotions’ after the defeat, which leaves them in ninth.

As for Rangers, the victory keeps them five points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen ahead of another double game week that sees them welcome both Lyon and St Johnstone to Ibrox in the European and domestic action respectively.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Rangers fans - and some travelling Hibs supporters - at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

