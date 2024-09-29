Ibrox Stadium was fully re-open for the first time since May. Cr: SNS Group.Ibrox Stadium was fully re-open for the first time since May. Cr: SNS Group.
Ibrox Stadium was fully re-open for the first time since May. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

15 of the best photos of Rangers fans during the 1-0 win over Hibs as Ibrox reopens to full capacity - gallery

By Graham Falk

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Sep 2024, 18:51 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 18:58 BST

Rangers took a vital three points with a nervy 1-0 win over Hibs as Ibrox reopened fully for the first time since May.

Rangers fans were were sent home happy after Tom Lawrence’s stunning 34th-minute strike helped them to narrow 1-0 win over Hibs, as Ibrox re-opened fully for the first time since May.

The Welshman’s long-range stunner was enough for the home side to sneak beyond battling Hibs, who saw a Mykola Kukharevych penalty saved on the stroke of half-time. Dwight Gayle also missed a glorious opportunity just moments before the full time whistle on his debut, but it wasn’t to be for David Gray’s side, the head coach admitting he had ‘mixed emotions’ after the defeat, which leaves them in ninth.

As for Rangers, the victory keeps them five points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen ahead of another double game week that sees them welcome both Lyon and St Johnstone to Ibrox in the European and domestic action respectively.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Rangers fans - and some travelling Hibs supporters - at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers fans during the 1-0 win over Hibs.

1. Raising the scarf

Rangers fans during the 1-0 win over Hibs. | SNS Group

The Rangers players applaud the Ibrox crowd.

2. Thank you

The Rangers players applaud the Ibrox crowd. | SNS Group

Visiting Hibs fans fill the away end at Ibrox.

3. The away end

Visiting Hibs fans fill the away end at Ibrox. | SNS Group

Fans await Tom Lawrence's goal being awarded by VAR.

4. Waiting on VAR

Fans await Tom Lawrence's goal being awarded by VAR. | SNS Group

