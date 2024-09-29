Rangers made it three wins in a week as a stunning strike first-half strike from Tom Lawrence handed them a nervy 1-0 over Hibs at Ibrox.

Lawrence netted in the 34th minute to seal all three points for Philippe Clement, whose side remain third in the league, five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen. Hibs remain in ninth.

The Belgian made four changes from Thursday’s 2-0 win over Malmo in the Europa League, introducing Nicolas Raskin, Ross McCausland, Jefte and Hamza Igamane to the starting XI. For the visitors, David Gray handed Junior Hoilett a first start, while Josh Campbell and Lewis Miller returned to the team. Hoilett impressed for the Hibees, who will lament not taking a point from the match. Their best moment came on the stroke of half time when Mykola Kuharevych was awarded a penalty, only for his tame effort to be saved by Jack Butland.

Hibs gave a nervy looking-home side plenty of problems as the clock ticked down, and substitute Dwight Gayle was left wondering how he didn’t rescue a point for the visitors with a late header on his debut as Rangers held out for all three points.

Here’s how we rated each Rangers and Hibs player in Sunday afternoon’s game.

1 . GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) - 8 Smart save from Kwon and made a big save from the penalty spot just before the break. A strong performance from the goalkeeper, who stood up for his side in the important moments. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . GK: Josef Bursik (Hibs) - 6 Little he could do with Lawrence's sublime opener, but pulled off an excellent save from Dessers late on. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RB: James Tavernier - 6 A quiet afternoon from the Rangers skipper, who drifted in and out of the game. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . RB: Lewis Miller (Hibs) - 6 Marked down slightly after losing the ball that led to the opener, but performed pretty well on his return to the Hibs team and stuck to his task. | SNS Group Photo Sales