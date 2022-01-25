Rangers eye new contracts reliable first-team star and exciting talent

The Scottish champions are nearing a contract renewal for goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Currently back-up to Allan McGregor, the 34-year-old is, like his team-mate, out of contract at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers want to tie the Scotland international down to an extended deal.

Jon McLaughlin is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

McLaughlin has largely played the No.2 to McGregor since joining the club in 2020. The former Hearts goalkeeper has played 24 times.

A reliable custodian, he could stake a claim for the No.1 spot next campaign if McGregor leaves following the expiry of his deal.

Meanwhile, Rangers are hoping to secure Alex Lowry on a long-term deal.

The 18-year-old announced himself on the scene in the Scottish Cup on Friday, opening the scoring in a 4-0 win over Stirling Albion on what was his debut.

Rangers starlet Alex Lowry made his debut in the Scottish Cup on Friday. (Phot by Christoffer Borg Mattisson / SNS Group)

Lowry's current deal runs until the summer of 2023 but the Record report Rangers want to fend off any interest by handing him a new deal.

The Ibrox club did similar with Leon King.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been impressed with the midfielder and is hoping to use his own experience of emerging from the Feyenoord academy to help Lowry develop.

With the increase to five subs from a possible nine, it gives Lowry and King more chances to get first-team game time.

“I think he is one of the big talents in the academy so it’s good to give him his chance," Van Bronckhorst said.

“I have seen Alex in training over the last few weeks and you could see his qualities. He has many things to improve on, but I think he is a really good player.

“I came through the Feyenoord youth academy so I know the pathway the players have to take to reach the first team.

“I think the youth set-up we have is a very good level and you could see the qualities Alex has.

“So I gave him the chance as I rate him and have full confidence in him.

“He has a long way to go but I’m looking to work with him.”