Rangers eye big-money move for Ex-Aberdeen and Kilmarnock star - but face competition

Rangers have been linked with a move for Freddie Woodman – the goalkeeper who had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

The Ibrox side are in the market for a new No.1 in the summer and the Scottish Sun reports the 25-year-old Preston North End star is a key target having been watched by the club this season. With Allan McGregor out of contract at the end of the season and neither Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie yet to hold down a regular spot, Michael Beale is keen to address the situation.

“I have goalkeepers in mind for the summer that I’d like to add,” he said earlier this year. “I’ll be looking for one that comes in to compete. We have a budget in mind and three or four goalkeepers that we’re looking at.”

Woodman moved to Preston in the summer after eight years at Newcastle United which included six loan spells, two of which came in Scotland. A former England Under-21 international, he has vast English Championship experience with more than 120 appearances and has featured in the Premier League. He has two years remaining on his deal. The Sun reports he is one of his club’s higher earners and Rangers could test the water with a bid of around £3.5million. It is understood they would face competition from Premier League duo Leeds United and Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Beale will no longer be able to call on the services of James Sands. The American returned to parent club New York City FC for the start of the MLS season.