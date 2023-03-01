James Sands in surprise Rangers exit as Michael Beale explains decision to cut loan deal short

The US international made 41 appearances for the Ibrox side since joining on loan in January 2022 but has struggled for game-time under Michael Beale, starting just three matches since his appointment in November, and was left out of the squad altogether for Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final defeat to Celtic at Hampden.
His most recent appearance came in the Scottish Cup fourth round win over Partick Thistle last month, scoring the winning goal to set up a quarter-final clash with Raith Rovers on March 12.
Sands was due to remain at Rangers until the end of the current season – with an an option to buy also included in the deal – but Beale explained why the decision was made to cut his loan deal short.
“I would like to thank James for his time at Rangers,” he said. “He was a well-liked player in our squad and I enjoyed working with him on a daily basis. I believe he will go on to have an excellent career.
“The opportunity to return to NYCFC for the start of the MLS season, where he will be a key player in their squad, was something that we felt was correct for all parties. Everyone at Rangers wishes him well moving forwards.”