James Sands in surprise Rangers exit as Michael Beale explains decision to cut loan deal short

James Sands has left Rangers after the club confirmed his early return to parent club New York City FC.

The US international made 41 appearances for the Ibrox side since joining on loan in January 2022 but has struggled for game-time under Michael Beale, starting just three matches since his appointment in November, and was left out of the squad altogether for Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final defeat to Celtic at Hampden.

His most recent appearance came in the Scottish Cup fourth round win over Partick Thistle last month, scoring the winning goal to set up a quarter-final clash with Raith Rovers on March 12.

Sands was due to remain at Rangers until the end of the current season – with an an option to buy also included in the deal – but Beale explained why the decision was made to cut his loan deal short.

James Sands has left Rangers to return to parent club New York City FC. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I would like to thank James for his time at Rangers,” he said. “He was a well-liked player in our squad and I enjoyed working with him on a daily basis. I believe he will go on to have an excellent career.