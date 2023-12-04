Rangers extras: Foodbank benefits from no penalty, Todd Cantwell the tennis player, St Mirren merchandise

Rangers returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over St Mirren. Graeme Macpherson was at Ibrox and picks out three observations:

Charity begins with Rangers at home

This turned out to be a good day for the Perth and Kinross Foodbank. So convinced that Rangers would be awarded a spot kick for a fifth successive league match that a pub in that neck of the woods ran a penalty bingo, with patrons able to buy tickets for whichever minute they felt the “inevitable” penalty would be awarded. With referee Matthew MacDermid having no cause to point to the spot, however, it meant all the funds went straight to the foodbank instead. A good day for them, then, as well as for Rangers. At the other end, it is now 69 league games since Rangers last conceded a penalty, although given how rarely St Mirren made incursions into their box that one was less surprising.

Rangers' Todd Cantwell during the win over St Mirren.

New balls please

Philippe Clement has developed a reputation as something of a straight talker but he is not averse to dropping in the odd splash of colour to help illustrate his point every once in a while. After addressing the Rangers baby boom and hoping new dad tiredness won’t affect performances, his next topic to tackle was on the needs of the collective coming before the individual. Todd Cantwell might want to play as a number 10 but he’ll continue to be utilised wherever the manager needs him. “It’s a team sport. Otherwise he needs to become a tennis player or something.”

Selling the jerseys