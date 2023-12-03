Todd Cantwell's Rangers reaction praised but concerns grow over condition of Nicolas Raskin for Aberdeen final

Rangers manager Philippe Clement after the 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement praised Todd Cantwell’s reaction as the forward supplied both assists for Abdallah Sima’s goals in the 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Clement had removed Cantwell in the first half of the midweek Europa League draw with Aris Limassol, saying he wasn’t following instructions. The former Norwich forward was moved to a more central role this afternoon and pleased his manager with a more positive contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clement said: “We talked about the game on Thursday and Todd agreed that he was not doing what he should do. He was frustrated himself about that. So this was the reaction I wanted to see. It’s a team sport. Otherwise we need to become tennis players or something!

“Todd is part of a team. We talked about that. We know [the number 10 role] is a better position for him but we also have to look at the other circumstances with all the injuries. He stays available to play on the right side or the left side. About that we also had a really clear talk.”

Clement also expressed his concern over the fitness of Nicolas Raskin who again missed out through injury and who now is unlikely to play in the Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen in a fortnight. He added: “Nicolas Raskin will have a new assessment in the beginning of the week because his rehab is not going well. So I’m not so happy about that but it’s the way it is. We need to find other solutions. I think the chance [of him making the final] is really small for the moment. But I’m not a doctor and I’m for sure not a specialist in these things. We will go to the best people to find the best and fastest solution.”