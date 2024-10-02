Rangers are expected to make changes against Lyon on Thursday night. Cr: SNS Group.Rangers are expected to make changes against Lyon on Thursday night. Cr: SNS Group.
Rangers are expected to make changes against Lyon on Thursday night. Cr: SNS Group.

Rangers expected XI vs Lyon: Team news as Philippe Clement opts for quartet of changes for Europa League test

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 20:03 GMT
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 20:27 GMT

Here is how The Scotsman predict Rangers will line-up for the Europa League clash against Lyon on Thursday night.

Rangers will target two wins from two in the Europa League as they welcome Ligue 1 giants Lyon to Ibrox on Thursday night (kick-off: 8pm) for their fourth match in 13 days.

Philippe Clement’s squad enter the fixture on a four-game winning streak after Tom Lawrence’s sublime goal handed them a 1-0 win over Hibs on Sunday, though the Belgian has stressed the importance of making sure his player’s batteries don’t run dry after a gruelling schedule of fixtures.

“You look at fixtures and when they are played,” bemoaned Clement on Sunday. “There are even teams where teams don't have to play when they have to play Europe like we had with Dynamo Kiev, for example. So you play today at 12 o'clock after a European trip where you come home around 2 o'clock at Auchenhowie (Rangers’ training complex). So then you need to drive back home so players sleep, if they are lucky, around 4am.”

The Belgian is expected to without Ridvan Yilmaz, who has only recently returned to training after a thigh injury, while forward Oscar Cortes is also ruled out. Rabbi Matondo, Ianis Hagi and Danilo are all unavailable, though the trio were not included in the Gers’ Europa League squad. Mohamed Diomande is fit enough for selection after missing the weekend win against Hibs, though.

So, how is the Rangers team expected to look against Lyon tomorrow night?

The Scotsman predict the Rangers starting XI for their Europa League clash at Ibrox, using live photos from today’s training session.

The penalty hero in Sunday's win over Hibs, the English goalkeeper is Rangers undisputed number one.

1. GK: Jack Butland

The penalty hero in Sunday's win over Hibs, the English goalkeeper is Rangers undisputed number one. | SNS Group

The long-serving defender will lead his team out at Ibrox against French giants Lyon.

2. RB: James Tavernier

The long-serving defender will lead his team out at Ibrox against French giants Lyon. | SNS Group

The Dutch centre-back's burgeoning partnership with John Souttar is unlikely to be split up this Thursday.

3. CB: Robin Propper

The Dutch centre-back's burgeoning partnership with John Souttar is unlikely to be split up this Thursday. | SNS Group

Named in the Scotland squad on Monday, Souttar will continue alongside Robin Propper.

4. CB: John Souttar

Named in the Scotland squad on Monday, Souttar will continue alongside Robin Propper. | SNS Group

