4 Rangers players named as 'stick-ons' for next season as ex-star reveals 'best business' ahead of transfer window

Former Rangers star Kris Boyd believes only four players from the current team are “stick-ons” to be part of Michael Beale's squad next season.

The Ibrox boss revealed after the 1-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park that this summer will be “the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years”. The Englishman confirmed earlier in the season he would be looking to add at least five players to his squad but that number could be greater with seven first-team stars out of contract at the end of the season and others likely deemed surplus to requirements.

Boyd, speaking to the Scottish Sun, reckons “it will take the biggest Ibrox revolution since the dawn of the Souness era to topple Celtic next season” as he claimed “the status quo at Rangers just can’t continue”, naming the four players who are certainties to be part of Beale’s squad going into the new campaign.

"Right now, I’d say only FOUR players would be stick-ons for a place in Beale’s squad beyond the summer,” he said. “James Tavernier, Nico Raskin, Connor Goldson and Todd Cantwell are those men. The rest? I am not sure about — for various reasons. Some are out of contract, some are getting to the end of their careers, and others are just not good enough.

"Rangers will obviously keep more than the four players I mentioned. You can’t lose that many in one window. The likes of Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield could still have a role to play, and they would also be a big help to the new signings coming in. They know the pressures and demands of playing for the club and that will be important.

“Others will be surplus to requirements, but they might be hard to shift. They will be on decent wages, and I don’t see many clubs lining up to make great offers to Gers for anyone.”

Boyd hit out at the “shambolic recruitment” which has taken place at Ibrox, aiming a dig at former sporting director Ross Wilson who left for Nottingham Forest.

“To say it has been woeful is an understatement,” he said. “In fact, maybe Rangers’ best business going into this transfer window will be Ross Wilson’s decision to move to Nottingham Forest.”