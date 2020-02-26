Rangers 'drop Hummel branding' from training centre amid £2.8m battle with kit supplier

Rangers appear to have dropped the Hummel branding from the club's Auchenhowie training base amid the Light Blues' pursuit of nearly £3 million in unpaid shirt sales.

When the Danish firm struck a £10 million deal to provide the Ibrox side with kit and training gear, the training centre was rebranded the "Hummel Training Centre" as part of the agreement.

But eagle-eyed fans have spotted a potential rift between club and manufacturer after the Gers reverted to the previous name for the complex on social media.

A social media account for the Rangers youth teams posted a team graphic earlier this week with the fixture pointedly taking place at the Rangers Training Centre - just a week after the club announced it had served proceedings to collect nearly £2.8 million in shirt sale money from Hummel and brand partner Elite.

The club's players still wear Hummel-branded training gear and matchday strips but questions now surround the partnership, with the deal set to run until April 2021.