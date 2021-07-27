Rangers defender joins Ipswich Town after Championship loan

The defender, who could also step into midfield, spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County after sitting out a suspension for a breach of covid rules last year.
That contributed to a meagre haul of 17 matches over two years for the 23-year-old after joining the club from Oldham Athletic. Last season included just two appearances, against Lincoln Red Imps in the Europa League qualifier and a substitute appearance at Motherwell where he scored a late own goal.
His stint with Wayne Rooney’s Derby was considerably more successful and he contributed in keeping the Rams in the skybet Championship but has now stepped down to League One with the East Anglian side. He marked the announcement of his move to Portman Road by posting a tractor emoji on his Twitter page in reference to Ipswich Tractor Boys’ nickname.
Announcing the departure, which recent reports suggested could total £1m, Rangers said: “Everyone at Rangers wishes George all the best for the future and thanks him for his contribution during his time at the club.”
Edmundson’s only goal for Rangers came in the Europa League last-16 match at Ibrox in March 2020, days before the covid-19 pandemic forced football to lockdown across the globe.
John Lundstram has also inherited the defender’s squad number and has worn the number four shirt for the most recent pre-season friendlies with Arsenal, Brighton and Real Madrid.