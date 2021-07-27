Rangers set for transfer profit as defender nears exit - plus interest in winger

George Edmundson and Jordan Jones could both exit Rangers. (Photo by Bill Murray / SNS Group)

The centre-back is in talks with the Tractor Boys ahead of a move to the League One outfit.

Edmundson has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox having broken Covid-19 regulations alongside Jordan Jones last year. In January he joined Derby County on loan, playing eight times.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Nikola Katic returning from injury, Steven Gerrard has an abundance of centre-back options, including Filip Helander, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson and Jack Simpson.

According to the Daily Record, Ipswich are confident of landing Edmundson, who was signed for £800,000.

The deal for the 23-year-old could see the £1million fee grow if he helps the Suffolk side win promotion to the Championship.

Jones, who featured for Rangers off the bench in the win over Real Madrid, could also exit with Wigan Athletic reportedly interested.