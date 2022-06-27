Rangers continue 'complex' £2.5m striker pursuit - but other targets in sight

The German-born Croatian forward, currently with PAOK Salonika, is a target for Giovanni van Bronckhorst but according to reports his Greek employers are holding firm on their valuation and are aiming to recoup at least the £2.5m outlay they made on the 28-year-old two years ago.

Negotiations are on-going over a move for the forward who agreed a four-year deal with his current employers which still has two years to run despite spending a portion of last season on loan at Malmo. It was during his spell with the Swedes where he came into focus for the wider Rangers support as Colak’s double at Ibrox helped eliminate Steven Gerrard’s team from the Champions League qualifiers last August. That disappointment in turn sparked the epic and lucrative Europa League campaign which culminated in Seville last month and will help fund reinforcements for van Bronckhorst’s squad.

So far John Souttar is the only new recruit already in place though several of last season’s players including Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield have agreed contract renewals.

Colak remains on the manager’s wishlist but according to The Scottish Sun, Rangers still have their eyes on other targets too, including Scotland cap Ross Stewart.

Only Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos are the first team’s designated centre forwards reporting back for pre-season this week, following Cedric Itten’s return to Switzerland earlier this summer so a striker in the mould of Colak is a top priority.