Rangers confirm striker exit as club receives transfer fee

The Swiss star has returned to his homeland to join Young Boys with the Ibrox club securing an undisclosed fee.

Itten featured 49 times for the club, helping the club win the Scottish Premiership last season and had a contract until 2024.

However, he barely featured last season, making 11 appearances between a loan stint in the Bundesliga with Greuther Fürth.

Rangers said: “He also scored nine goals, with a number of those being crucial in the delivery of title number 55 to Ibrox in 2020/21, not least a late strike against Motherwell in the December of that season that turned a tight match in the Light Blues’ favour.

“To date, he has been capped seven times by the Swiss national team, has scored four goals and will be aiming to join their World Cup-bound squad in November.

“Everyone at Ibrox wishes Cedric well for this next move in his career.”