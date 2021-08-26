Rangers confirm team line-up to face Alashkert after Covid drama in Europa League

First team boss Steven Gerrard is back in Scotland after the covid outbreak amongst the champions squad forced the manager, and a number of first-team stars, to miss the trip.
That’s left the assistant manager and first team coach holding the fort in the vital meeting which has a fourth consecutive Europa League group stage resting upon it.
No doubt though, Gerrard will have had his say and Gary McAllister confirmed the manager would have a word for the players as they prepare in Yerevan.
Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and club captain James Tavernier may not have made the flight, but the team selection by the deputising duo is still strong for the 4pm kick-off.