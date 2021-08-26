Rangers confirm team line-up to face Alashkert after Covid drama in Europa League

First team boss Steven Gerrard is back in Scotland after the covid outbreak amongst the champions squad forced the manager, and a number of first-team stars, to miss the trip.

That’s left the assistant manager and first team coach holding the fort in the vital meeting which has a fourth consecutive Europa League group stage resting upon it.

No doubt though, Gerrard will have had his say and Gary McAllister confirmed the manager would have a word for the players as they prepare in Yerevan.

Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and club captain James Tavernier may not have made the flight, but the team selection by the deputising duo is still strong for the 4pm kick-off.

1. GK - Robby McCrorie His brother Ross - a defender now with Aberdeen - has played in goals for Rangers, after an Allan McGregor red card, but Robby is in line for a first competitive start.

2. DL - Borna Barisic The Croatian has played three times this season - and lost all three - away against Dundee United and Malmo, plus home in the Champions League.

3. DC - Connor Goldson The defender is in line to captain the side with James Tavernier not seen amongst the club delegation at Glasgow Airport.

4. DC - Filip Helander The Swede is likely to partner Goldson and was affected by covid himself last season, testing positive in November.