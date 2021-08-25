Connor Goldson (left) and Nathan Patterson depart Glasgow Airport as Rangers head to Armenia.

Rangers are due to take on Alashkert in the second leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday, but preparations for that match – and Sunday’s crunch derby clash with Celtic – have been rocked by members of the Ibrox club’s staff returning positive Covid-19 tests.

Those infected by the virus and those deemed as close contacts are isolating. Rangers have not revealed the identities of the affected people, but there were notable absentees as the squad checked in for their flight to Yerevan.

Gerrard, coach Michael Beale, skipper Tavernier, Calvin Bassey, Scott Wright and goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin were those reported to be not present at the airport.

It raises doubts about their involvement in Sunday’s cinch Premiership match with arch-rivals Celtic in what appears to be a seismic blow for Rangers.

Third-choice goalkeeper Robby McCrorie – on loan at Livingston last season – looks set to play in both matches, while assistant boss Gary McAllister is likely to take the team.

Rangers are due to hold a press conference at 7pm when they arrive in Armenia.