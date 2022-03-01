Ange Postecoglou 'super-excited' as Celtic confirm Australia trip - with Rangers set to join them

Ange Postecoglou will return to Australia with Celtic for a four-team tournament in November. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Reports Down Under claim that the Old Firm duo will compete in a glamour friendly in Sydney during the five-week break from domestic football which coincides with the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.

Both clubs have large Australian followings, with particular interest around Celtic following the appointment of former Socceroos boss Postecoglou, however, Rangers have yet to confirm their participation and Celtic made no mention of their Glasgow rivals involvement in their official announcement.

The tournament, which is set to include A-League clubs and will be held at the 83,500-capacity Accor Stadium, will represent a homecoming for the current Hoops boss, who grew up in Australia after moving with his family from Greece at a young age.

“I haven’t been home for almost three years by the time this comes around so I’m super-excited,” Postecoglou told the Celtic website.

“The club’s obviously been down there a couple of times before and I know just how passionate the Celtic fans are about the football club, so we’re looking forward to it.

“It is a homecoming in many respects. That’s where my roots are, that’s where I grew up and I know that since I’ve been in this position at Celtic, people have been following my journey, whether they know me or not, and I’ll have a great sense of pride going back to Australia as manager of Celtic.

“It will be special. The club’s always had a strong connection with Australia, and I know how passionate the supporters’ groups are down there and how they follow the club, whether that’s been with Tommy Rogic or Scotty McDonald, or Jackson Irvine – people who have passed through the club – and now I am manager of the club.

“And I think the Australian public in general will take great pride that one of theirs is in charge of such a famous club.

“We just want to represent this football club and what it’s all about. I’ve understood the responsibility I have for it since I’ve taken on the role, but I just know how passionate people are and the first thing is they’ll want to get to a ground and watch the team play, just to have that feeling.

“We all know what the Celtic support is like and that’s not just here at Celtic Park. We’ve felt it on away trips in Europe and people will see that, back in Australia, they’re just as passionate.'

“It’s enormously important because I don’t take for granted the distance between here and back home, and you need to understand that, for people to be that passionate about a football club that’s halfway around the world – most of them are watching our games in the middle of the night.

“So for them to be able to share it with other people that they follow this club with and watch the team live will be a special moment for them.

“And it will create, I think, a unique atmosphere which only a Celtic crowd can provide. So for Australia sporting followers, they’re realise it’s something special.

“Just being back on home soil and bringing this great football club to my shores will be special.”