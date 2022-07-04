The Scottish Women’s Premier League champions have made Durham Women defender Kathryn Hill their first signing of the summer, joining for an undisclosed fee.

Confirmed by the Ibrox club this morning, the signing marks a return to Glasgow for the 27-year-old versatile defender who had played for the club previously before her move to the English Championship.

A Rangers supporter from a young age, she spent a total of five years at the club before moving Stateside, and Hill couldn’t hide her delight at returning to the club she has supported since birth.

“It is a proud day for me and my family and I am just looking forward to getting started.

"When Rangers are interested and as a Rangers fan it is the only move you want to make. You have everything you need here to progress as a player and I can’t wait to walk in here every day and work hard.”

And head coach Malky Thomson echoed the sentiment, saying that the former Scotland U19 international would bring “a wealth of experience” to the squad.

Durham Women defender Kathryn Hill has rejoined Rangers. Credit: Rangers FC Twitter

“She is a strong defender who has played regularly in Scotland, America and England and that can only help our squad both on and off the pitch" he added.

A mainstay of a title chasing Durham side for five seasons, Hill joined the Wildcats in 2017 following a spell in America with Old Dominion University, who she joined after her first spell at Rangers.

Durham manager Lee Sanders thanked Hill for her five years of service, and conceded it was tough to deny down the move once it was clear she wanted to move back home to Scotland.