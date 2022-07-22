Rangers closing in on 7th signing as club 'agree €6.5m' transfer

The Ibrox club are nearing a deal for highly-rated Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

According to reports in Turkey, the clubs have agreed a transfer package which is worth €6.5million and includes a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Rangers stepped up their interest following the sale of Calvin Bassey to Ajax for a club record £20million, rising to £22.5million.

Yilmaz, a Turkish international, has interested both Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona this summer but it is Rangers who are set to land the defender with negotiations with the 21-year-old taking place.

He was a regular for Besiktas last season, making 33 of his 62 appearances for the club.

Yilmaz will join Ben Davies, John Souttar, Rabbi Matondo, Malik Tillman, Antonio Colak and Tom Lawrence as the new arrivals in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad.

Meanwhile, James Tavernier is set to sign a contract extension to remain at The club until 2026.