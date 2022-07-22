83-goal Rangers star set to sign new deal as brother could make £15m Premier League move

The 30-year-old is heading into his eighth season at Ibrox meaning a new deal will likely see him earn a testimonial with the club.

Tavernier, who was named captain ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, has been a key player since being brought in by Mark Warburton in 2015 during the team’s stint in the Championship. He hit 15 goals that season and his current tally stands at 83 in 347 matches for the club.

The right-back has slowly but surely won over any critics within the club’s support and in 2021 led the team to their first top-flight league title since 2011.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rangers and Tavernier have agreed a new contract which will run until 2026 with an announcement “expected” in the coming days.

He would join Connor Goldson in committing his long-term future to the club.

While Tavernier is set to stay put his brother Marcus could be on the move.

The Middlesbrough star is wanted by a trio of Premier League clubs. It has been reported Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have had £10million bids rejected, while Everton are also keen on the midfielder.

The 23-year-old is understood to be valued at around £15million while Boro manager Chris Wilder doesn’t want to lose the England youth international who he describes as a “proper player”.

“I don’t want to lose arguably one of our top players,” Wilder said. “But I understand other bits about the game and the attraction of the Premier League.

"I don’t know what is around the corner but he’s a good player. Obviously, I want him to be a good player in a red shirt. He understands my philosophy and mentality. I think all of the players understand my philosophy and where I come from and how I want it to look.