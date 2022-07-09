Rangers 'close to signing' €11m international winger from Bundesliga club

According to various reports, the 21-year-old is in advanced talks over a move to Ibrox where he could link up with fellow Wales international Tom Lawrence, who joined the Glasgow club from Derby County on Friday.

Matondo spent three years in the Manchester City youth ranks before making a big-money move to the Bundesliga club in 2019, with Schalke reported to have paid a fee of up to €11million for the youngster.

According to French media, Rangers are ‘close to signing' Matondo and will pay a fee of around €2million for the player, but they face competition for his signature from Ligue 1 clubs including Brest, Troyes and Lorient.

Matondo has made 32 first team appearances for Schalke and scored twice. He spent last season on loan at Belgian side Cercle Brugge and contributed nine goals and six assists in 26 games.

He also spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Stoke City in the English Championship but made just five starts and six substitute appearances, scoring one goal.

Should the deal be completed he would become Rangers fourth summer signing following the acquisition of Lawrence, John Souttar and Antonio Colak.