Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City win in Sky Sports League Cup as Hibs put EIGHT past Accies

Kirsty Howat was in fine form as Rangers progressed to the Sky Sports SWPL Cup quarter finals. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Comfortable weekend wins for last season’s top three saw them coast to the quarter finals of the newly branded Sky Sports Scottish Women’s League Cup on Sunday.

However, it was Dean Gibson’s Hibs side that offered up most eye-catching result of the weekend, destroying fellow top flight side Hamilton 8-0 at New Douglas Park.

A hat trick from Crystal Thomas and a Krystyna Freda brace combined with efforts from Shannon McGregor, Eilidh Adams and Rosie Livingstone ensured the Edinburgh’s side biggest win of the season, and a huge confidence boost after a rocky start to the campaign.

Eileen Gleeson’s Glasgow City were also in fine form as they faced struggling Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A physical first 45 saw SWPL player of the year Priscila Chinchilla open the scoring on the half hour mark, before the home side blew away the Dons with a second half blitz of goals.

Lauren Davidson was once again on the scoresheet for City. The Scotland international put her side two to the good from the penalty spot before Emily Whelan’s excellent turn and drive grabbed the third.

Davidson would add further gloss to the result with a close range finish, before New Zealand international Meikayla Moore’s bullet header completed the scoring to cement City’s path to the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Rangers, a hat trick from forward Kirsty Howat helped them avoid a potential banana skin as they comfortably beat second tier Queens Park 5-0 away from home.

The Gers, who faced a quick turn around in fixtures after the midweek UEFA Champions League tie against Benfica in Portugal, were on the front foot from the off and went 2-0 up within the first 20 minutes thanks to strikes from Howat and Jodi McCleary.

Howat added a third on the stroke off half time and, despite a valiant effort from the SWPL 2 hosts to keep Malky Thomson’s side at bay, they were unable to prevent Kirsty McClean and Howat from finally ending the tie as a contest in the second period.

Sky Sports SWPL Cup holders Celtic were not quite as emphatic, but were able to find a way past a stubborn Patrick Thistle thanks to two first half goals from Lucy Ashworth-Clifford and Jacynta. The game marked the Hoops seventh clean sheet in a row as Fran Alonso’s continue to build momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hearts’ encouraging start to the season took a hit as they were knocked out of the cup by Edinburgh rivals Spartans at Ainslie Park.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in blustery conditions, but saw any hope of a cup run halted at the first stage when they lost out on the lottery of penalties 5-4.