Glasgow City have confirmed the signing of Meikayla Moore from Liverpool. Credit: Georgia Reynolds/Glasgow City FC

Glasgow City have made Liverpool defender Meikayla Moore their sixth signing of the summer.

The New Zealand international has become the latest reinforcement at the former Scottish champions, as head coach Eileen Gleeson prepares for her first full season in charge of the Petershill club.

Moore, who has 55-caps for her country, joins from last season’s English FA Women’s Championship winners Liverpool where she a key part of the squad that earned them a promotion back to the Women’s Super League.

"First and foremost, I’m very excited to join the club and thankful for Eileen Gleeson and Laura Montgomery's trust in me as a player and person" said the defender during an interview with the club’s social media channel.

“I believe my work ethic and experience will add and continue the legacy that is Glasgow City FC.

"The club embodies so much of what I stand for as a person and I cannot wait to get started on the pitch and in the community. I feel this is exactly where I’m meant to be at this point in my career and I am empowered by my decision to sign with such a successful club.”

Scotland’s most successful women’s club had won the SWPL an astonishing 14 times in a row, but lost out last year as Rangers romped to their very first league title. However, City have wasted no time in adding their squad this summer, adding the likes of Polish international Kinga Kozak and Scotland cap Amy Muir to the roster for the new campaign.

On Moore’s arrival, head coach Gleeson said: