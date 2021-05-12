Rangers boss Steven Gerrard tipped for Spurs job by former team-mate as 'only one to excite'

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard should interest Spurs, according to a former team-mate. Picture: SNS

Spurs are currently under the interim charge of Ryan Mason following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

Gerrard, named SFWA Manager of the Year, is not amongst the candidates expected to be considered for the job.

Simone Inzaghi is the bookmakers’ favourite with Graham Potter, Scott Parker and Brendan Rodgers also mentioned.

Robinson, a former team-mate of Gerrard for the England national team, believes the Rangers manager is the only name which would “excite” him.

“When I look at the list of managers nobody is jumping off the page at me,” he told Football Insider.

“There could be a massive rebuild once again. Who do they trust to do it? They had the young exciting manager in Pochettino and they have had the serial trophy winner Mourinho. Neither return a trophy for Spurs.

“Where do they go now? The only one that would excite me, and he has not been talked about yet, is Steven Gerrard. I would love to see him there."

Robinson has been impressed with work Gerrard has done at Ibrox, transforming the club.

“What he has done at Rangers has been incredible,” he said. “He is a young, exciting manager who has pull in the transfer market.

“Yes, Scotland is not anything like the Premier League but I like what he has done there and how he has gone about it.