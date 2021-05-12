Steven Gerrard reveals secret Sir Alex Ferguson advice on Rangers job and 'parked rivalry' as he is named SFWA Manager of the Year

Steven Gerrard with the William Hill Manager of the Year award for 2020-21 from the Scottish Football Writers' Association. (Photo by Kirk O'Rourke).

Gerrard is the first Rangers manager to win the award since Walter Smith in 2010 and topped the poll ahead of St Johnstone’s Callum Davidson.

The former Liverpool captain’s progress in his first managerial role earned warm praise this week from his old Manchester United nemesis Ferguson. In an interview promoting a new documentary about his life, Ferguson described Gerrard’s work at Rangers as ‘magnificent, both on and off the field’.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the fierce enmity between Liverpool and Manchester United, which was often epitomised in word or deed by both Gerrard and Ferguson, the Ibrox boss revealed he now enjoys a positive relationship with the man regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all time.

“I’m really flattered and humbled by his words and I’ll let you into a little secret, I’ve had a couple of conversations with him,” said Gerrard.

“Since I’ve retired, we’ve parked our rivalry up and he gave me time on the phone to bounce a few things off him, a few questions to do with the management up here at Rangers.

“He was fantastic in those conversations and at some point moving forward, I’d love the chance to sit down with him and have a coffee. He’s agreed to that and that’s fantastic because he doesn’t have to give me his time, especially being a rival. But I think that goes to show what type of man he is — he’s not just the iconic manager we all know.

“I'm delighted to receive the Manager of the Year award. I receive it collectively with my staff. That goes without saying, because we are very much a team here. I think we have achieved the success we have this season as a team of staff and I thank all of the guys in the press for voting for me and I certainly cherish the award.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.