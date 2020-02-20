Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on famous win, Ianis Hagi and Ibrox

Steven Gerrard has challenged his side to complete a job they started dangerously late on a night of incredible European drama at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard hailed Ianis Hagi. Picture: SNS

The Rangers manager had to pause at the beginning the press conference following the 3-2 comeback win over Braga “to get my heart rate down”.

His side were very much second best until Ianis Hagi scored to make it 2-1 with just 21 minutes left of the first leg. Substitute Joe Aribo scored one of the great Ibrox European goals to equalise six minutes later before Hagi's deflected free-kick ensured Rangers take a lead into the second leg next Wednesday at the Braga Municipal stadium.

Hagi’s father, the great Romanian midfielder Gheorghe, was in the crowd at Ibrox for first time and saw his 21-year-old son turn the tie on its head.

“Ianis is an outstanding talent and that stage was made for him,” said Gerrard. “There was a lot of pressure on him, his dad was in the crowd tonight for the first time at Ibrox. He’s got fight in him. It’s not just talent, it’s fight. He wants to win.

“It was him who provided the magic and spark to get us back into the game. The first goal is outstanding - to cut in on his left foot, which I think is his weak one but I’m still not sure, was an outstanding finish.

“Then to have the audacity to try the second one from 30-odd yards out, to have the confidence. We got a bit of luck but sometimes in this game you have to make your own luck and he certainly deserved that.”

Rangers will have to negotiate the second leg without Alfredo Morelos, who was booked in the first half and is suspended for next week’s clash. Rangers were not reliant on him last night in any case and he has scored just once since the winter break.

Aribo’s strike and Hagi’s double overturned the lead a previously dominant Braga had established through skipper Fransergio and Ruiz. Gerrard noted that some Rangers fans had left after the second goal and he heard some negativity in the main stand enclosure behind him.

He commended his players for never giving up and sending those fans who had stuck with the team home happy.

“This is what Ibrox deserves,” he said. “It’s what this club deserves with the amount of history and big nights there have been before.

“It is our responsibility to try to get as many of these nights back as we can. We saw some people leaving at 2-0. I’m not sure if that was the scoreline or the weather but there was a bit of negativity behind the bench, but in European football magical nights happen.

“I’ve experienced them as a player and I hope I experience a lot more. Tonight was right up there.

“It’s very difficult to predict the future,” he added. “We know we have a big challenge because they’re a good team. No-one in my dressing room is getting carried away. We know it’s only half time but what we’ve done tonight is put ourselves in a good position and now it’s about trying to finish the job off. But it’s only half done.”