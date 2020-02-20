'Hagi excellence', 'Ibrox baby', 'Morelos headache', 'brilliant Braga' - Five takeaways from Rangers' Europa League victory

Analysis of Rangers' bonkers come-from-behind 3-2 win over Braga after trailing 2-0.

Hagi influence

Ianis Hagi was inspirational in Rangers comeback victory. Picture: SNS

If there was one player going to get Rangers back into the encounter with the team 2-0 down it was the Romanian starlet. He created some of the better opportunities for the home side in the first half. Ibrox needed something to get behind for the final 20 minutes with their side 2-0 down. Enter Hagi. A two-footed technician, he cut inside and fired a low effort into the corner before producing a winner via a deflected free-kick. With Alfredo Morelos' goals dried up, Rangers are in need of inspiration and Hagi can provide it.

'Ibrox baby'

Hagi summed it up in his post-match interview with BT Sport when he said "Ibrox baby". The ground was rocking prior to kick-off but fell silent for a long time due to the control and play of the visitors. Only disgruntlement could be heard between the lulls. The Romanian's strike to bring Rangers back into it acted as CPR to the home crowd. They first found their breath, then their voice as they roared their team on, playing a huge part in the turnaround. When Scottish crowds unite behind their teams, there is no better 12th man.

Morelos headache

The first half wasn't going Rangers' way at all. They were lucky to be just 1-0 down, while the chances they did create were passed up by Alfredo Morelos, denied on both occasions by the feet of Matheus, Then with a few minutes until the break, Steven Gerrard looked up to see the one thing he didn't want to see, a booking for his Colombian striker, even more so because it was for dissent. It means Rangers will have to go to Portugal without their talisman.

Season boost

Steven Gerrard looked out across the Ibrox pitch with a pained expression on his face during the second half as his side trailed 2-0. This was Rangers' season unravelling in front of his eyes. They are ten points behind Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership and it looked as if they would be exiting Europe, leaving the Scottish Cup as their only hope. But such a comeback, such a dogged performance could act as a catalyst in the league as they try to continue to put pressure on their rivals in the league.

Brilliant Braga

Rangers fans have witnessed a number of fine away performances at Ibrox in Europe down the years. The first 60 minutes from Braga is easily the best since the club returned to continental football. Even the most dyed-in-the-wool supporter would recognise the away side's superiority and that Rangers were fortunate to only be 2-0 behind. The confidence and ease at which Braga played was a joy to behold. The first goal was a screamer but the second was arguably better. Invention, combination, awareness as they cut through their opponents.