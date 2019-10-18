Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confirms injury blow for star player as he backs Hearts manager Craig Levein

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has confirmed Ryan Jack will miss the club's trip to Tynecastle on Sunday.

The midfielder, who netted on the last visit to Tynecastle, has been a key player for Gerrard this season, taking on more responsibility driving the team forward.

Jack had been called up for Scotland duty but was unable to make it having missed the win over Hamilton prior to the international break.

The Hearts game comes too soon.

“Ryan Jack won't be available for Sunday as he is not ready just yet,” Gerrard said. “This is why we try to build a squad with the right volume as we have picked up several injuries and we are strong in all areas.”

Meanwhile, the Rangers boss has backed Craig Levein to turn it around at Hearts and get the team up the league table with the club languishing in ninth.

The Liverpool legend takes his table toppers to Tynecastle Park on Sunday with the Ibrox side in rampant domestic form having won their last four games 3-1, 4-0, 5-0 and 5-0.

Gerrard won all four games against Levein last season but believes Rangers are in for a tough test.

“Tynecastle is always a tough place to go with the fans right close to the pitch, I think they have the talent and the management staff to move up the league,” he said. “It will be a tough and we have to find the level required to get the win.

“On our previous visits we had strong performances at Tynecastle and we need the same again, it is not a place you can go and under-perform.”

He added: “Every time I watch Hearts you can't fault them on effort and commitment."

