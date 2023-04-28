Rangers boss responds to QPR star link as he talks progress, recruitment and infrastructure

Rangers boss Michael Beale has responded to a transfer link to Queens Park Rangers star Chris Willock as he confirmed he knows the areas the club needs to “improve and recruit”.

The 25-year-old winger played under Beale during the manager’s short period in charge at Loftus Road. Having come through the Arsenal academy he had spells with Benfica B, West Brom and Huddersfield Town before the switch to QPR.

Speaking ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic on Sunday at Hampden Park, he said there was “no truth” in the link with Willock as he confirmed he has been “busy” working to recruit in the summer. Rangers have once again been linked with Morgan Whittaker, the Swansea City forward they failed to land with bids in January.

"We are much clearer in the decisions we have to make this summer, we know the areas we need to improve and recruit,” he said. "I think the progress has been made, there is a lot of harmony behind the scenes and I am really positive about the future.

“I've been busy, we've been working really hard on recruitment and are pleased with where things are going. The club infrastructure is really strong, compared to when I arrived first-time around at the club, we are in a completely different place.”

Meanwhile, Beale is hoping to welcome back Ryan Kent and Connor Goldson to the squad for the clash in Mount Florida. He confirmed the duo, as well as Scott Wright and Alex Lowry, trained ahead of the match.