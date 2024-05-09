Rangers boss Philippe Clement among four-man SFWA shortlist - but Celtic's Brendan Rodgers misses out
Rangers boss Philippe Clement has been named on the shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the year, but his Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers has missed out.
Clement joined the Ibrox club in October, taking over from the axed Michael Beale, and has overseen a transformation in the fortunes of the team. Rangers have rallied to push Celtic all the way in title race and going into the final three matches of the Premiership season, they trail their Old Firm rivals by three points. The two teams meet at Celtic Park on Saturday. The Belgian also landed the League Cup and with Rangers due to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at the end of the month, he could land a treble in his first season in Govan.
Despite Celtic leading the way in the league, Rodgers is not among the three other candidates for the Scottish Football Writers Association award. Derek McInnes, whose Kilmarnock team currently sit fourth in the table, Dundee manager Tony Docherty and John McGlynn of Falkirk will all vie with Clement for the prize. Docherty guided the Dee into the top six in his first season as a manager, while McGlynn’s Bairns won League One without losing a game.
The shortlist was voted for by members of the SFWA, with the winner set to be announced on May 19.
