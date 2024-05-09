Transfer rumour mill: Celtic face fight for new goalkeeper, South American talent spotter, Rangers locked in winger talks
Celtic have been linked with a move for out-of-contract Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly, but will face competition from a number of English clubs for his signature. The 28-year-old is set to leave Fir Park at the end of the season and the Daily Mail reports that Celtic have put the Scotland internationalist on a list of summer transfer targets.
Brendan Rodgers is in the hunt for a new No 1, with current goalkeeper Joe Hart retiring at the end of the season. His deputy Scott Bain is under contract for next term but Benjamin Siegrist – currently third choice at Parkhead – is widely expected to depart as well. Kelly has impressed against Celtic this season, saving a penalty at Parkhead, and the former Rangers and QPR stopper would also count as a homegrown player for Celtic’s European squad. However, Kelly – who is battling with Angus Gunn, Zander Clark and Craig Gordon for a place in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad – is expected to have offers from clubs south of the border, with the stopper available on a free transfer.
Regardless of the outcome of the title race, with Celtic leading Rangers by three points, Rodgers is set to overhaul his playing squad. The Northern Irishman admitted that he was not completely happy with the club’s transfer business over the winter and with then recruitment chiefs Mark Lawwell and Joe Dudgeon now out of the role, Celtic are reportedly turning to South American talent spotter Mark Cooper to help them identify players from that part of the globe. The 40-year-old is highly regarded in scouting circles.
Rangers will also be heavily active this summer, with manager Philippe Clement already plotting his squad for the 2024/25 campaign. One of his winter signings Oscar Cortes, who came in on loan from Lens in January, has spent much of his stay at Ibrox on the sidelines due to a thigh injury. The Colombian did impress though in his handful of appearances and French media reports state that a decision on his long-term future will be made in the coming days as the two clubs negotiate over a potential fee.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.