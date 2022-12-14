Rangers boss Michael Beale reveals exciting contract news as well as Leon King update

Rangers managers Michael Beale has hinted that a key player will sign a new deal to extend his stay with the club, as well as Leon King.

The Ibrox side return to competitive action on Thursday night when they host Hibs in the Scottish Premiership. It will be Beale's first proper bow in front of the home crowd following Saturday’s friendly win over Bayer Leverkusen. He provided a positive update on the injury situation, while also noting some potential positive news on the contract front.

It was all but confirmed that King, who has admirers in the English Premier League, will pen an extension following reports earlier in the week. In addition, Beale revealed there will be another player following suit.

There are currently seven key first-team stars in the final year of their contract at Ibrox; Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent. It is, however, understood not to be the winger signed from Liverpool for £7million.

"There's positive signs on that,” Beale said about King’s deal. "You'll hopefully hear something on that in the next couple of days with him and another player signing a new deal.

"When you look at the squad, we have some players under 25 that are very important to the future. Leon is one of them and I am delighted. He was part of the first-team squad last time I was here but he's grown-up a lot. He's got potential to kick on and be a very good player for Rangers and the national team."

