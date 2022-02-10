Rangers boss gives update on Ibrox star who has had a 'difficult time'

Leon Balogun picked up a knock against Hibs. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Nigerian lasted just 15 minutes of the 2-0 victory at Ibrox before being replaced by Borna Barisic.

It was his fourth appearance since returning from an injury which has kept him out for a chunk of the season.

Balogun was brought off the bench in the recent 3-0 loss at Celtic, replacing Barisic, after Rangers struggled defensively against their rivals.

The reverse came only a matter of days after drawing 3-3 with Ross County where there were defensive frailties.

Now the club face a wait to find out the extent of the latest injury.

"I don't know exactly what the injury is but he couldn't continue,” Giovanni van Bronckhorst said. “We have to assess him and see what he has.

"For him it's been a difficult time, through injury, and he just came back but hopefully for him it's not that serious, but we have to wait and see."

The win over Hibs ensured Rangers remain just a point behind Celtic in the Premiership title race going into the weekend’s Scottish Cup action.

“We want to raise our standards in every game," Van Bronckhorst said. “This is the level we want with the team.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have been given a boost in their pursuit of Danilho Doekhi.