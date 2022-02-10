Rangers target drops biggest hint yet over summer transfer

Vitesse Arnhem captain Danilho Doekhi. (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)

The Vitesse Arnhem captain is out of contract at the end of the season and has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox.

Doekhi reiterated the point he made last month that he would rather a summer when speculation surrounded a possible January move with Rangers as well as Napoli and Dinamo Zagreb.

The 23-year-old gave the biggest hit yet that not only will he leave Vitesse at the end of his deal but will head abroad.

He told VZ: "What does the choice depend on? Who the [manager] is, what my chances are, what style of play they use.

"I want to take a new step, I am certainly open to that and I am ready for that.

"I prefer to participate in the pre-season with a new team

"Maybe I will go to another country, those are big changes. You have less time in winter than in summer. I did not just want to leave Vitesse in the winter. I do not see the winter as the ideal time to make a transfer.

"Of course, if a good opportunity comes along you can not let it go.”

His possible signing has been given the backing by former Rangers star Ronald de Boer.

Meanwhile, the club have also been handed a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Sckalke goalkeeper Martin Frasil with the club's sporting director Rouven Schroder revealing no “concrete contract talks” are due to take place.

