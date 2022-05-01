Rangers boss Gio van Bronckhorst makes title admission after Celtic Park draw - 'What more can you ask for?'

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst applauds the away supporters at Celtic Park after his team's 1-1 draw on Sunday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 1-1 draw at Celtic Park leaves Rangers still trailing their great rivals by six points at the top of the table with just three rounds of fixtures remaining.

Celtic’s vastly superior goal difference effectively means just one more win will secure the crown for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

But van Bronckhorst was gratified by his team’s performance as they responded to falling behind to a Jota goal in the first half, levelling through Fashion Sakala after the break and coming closest to grabbing a winner in the closing stages.

“We needed a win to close the gap to three points,” said van Bronckhorst. “We didn’t, we drew but I think we did everything. I couldn’t have asked for more from my players, what they have given today, especially in the second half.

“They pushed really hard to come back into the game, which we did, and get good opportunities to win the game in the final 10 or 12 minutes. We did everything we could to win this game but in the end we are two points short.

“Did I feel the momentum was with us? Definitely. In the second half we saw after 60-65 minutes we were getting stronger and stronger. I think we did really well in those moments.

”We created great chances, we hit the post. Fashion had one against one against (Joe) Hart. What more can you ask for? The only thing is we didn’t score the big chances we had.

“Of course (we will keep going in the league). But I think only a win today would give us a chance to close the gap even more. It’s still six points with the goal difference in favour of Celtic so it will be more difficult after today.”

Van Bronckhorst now turns his attentions to the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig at Ibrox on Thursday when Rangers will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit.