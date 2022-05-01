Celtic lead Old Firm title decider through Jota as Sky Sports pundits slam 'sleeping' Rangers defender

The on-loan Benfica winger struck in the 21st minute, turning home a low cross from Daizen Maeda from six yards out to send the home fans inside Celtic Park wild in the final meeting between the Glasgow rivals this season.

Celtic will go nine points clear with three games remaining if they hold onto their lead, which came after an evenly contested opening to the match, during which Rangers winger Ryan Kent passed up the best opportunity, sending an effort wide after ghosting past Anthony Ralston in the box.

Sky Sports pundits Andy Walker and Ally McCoist were critical of Rangers defender Borna Barisic for his part in the Celtic opener, as he allowed Jota to reach the ball ahead of him in a similar manner to which Liel Abada scored in the 3-0 match at Celtic Park in February.

Walker said: “How often does he do it, Jota? For the first time Celtic get a bit of penetration. In a similar vein again, Barisic is sleeping, Jota’s not. He’s alive, he’s alert. He’s determined to get a touch and he does to give Celtic that breakthrough. Yet again, Barisic caught on his heels.

McCoist added: “Absolutely spot on Andy. The movement from Maeda is very good, he gives Tavernier a problem. He tries to pass Maeda onto Goldson but he doesn’t do it early enough. He gets the run on Goldson and the ball comes across, once again Barisic switches off.

"We saw it a few minutes earlier, Ralston was lucky to get away with it, Barisic was not so lucky.”

Celtic finished the first half strongly and should have scored a second on 41 minutes as Maeda failed to convert a close range free header from Jota’s inviting cross.