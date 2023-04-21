All Sections
Rangers boss expresses Aberdeen sympathy over Graeme Shinnie ban as he makes sensible 'ask the question' point

Rangers boss Michael Beale has expressed sympathy for Aberdeen over the Graeme Shinnie red card situation which led to the midfielder getting an extra game ban after his club appealed.

By Joel Sked
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:35 BST
Ahead of the clash between the sides at Pittodrie on Sunday, the Dons conceded defeat in their attempt to reduce or overturn the midfielder's four-game ban. The sending off in the club's 1-0 win over Ross County resulted in a three-game suspension but following a failed appeal the Scottish FA increased it to four, prompting dismay from both Aberdeen and PFA Scotland.

The club confirmed the SFA rejected their request for the “appeal to be re-heard by a freshly constituted fast track tribunal” and “will now pro-actively work with clubs and the Scottish FA to bring about sensible and positive governance changes for the benefit of Scottish football” having “taken the temperature of several Premiership clubs”.

Beale believes the addition of a game to Shinnie’s ban is unfair when appealing a decision but revealed he has been “pleased with referees”.

"I don't think you should be penalised more for asking the question on a ban for a player,” he said. “If a player is sent off and you wish to appeal you should be allowed to ask the question. In general, I have been pleased with the referees and there has been an open dialogue. I think VAR has cleared up a lot of heavy tackles and off-the-ball stuff across football.”

Meanwhile, Beale revealed he will be without Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson and Ryan Kent for the trip to Pittodrie this Sunday.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has expressed sympathy for Aberdeen over the Graeme Shinnie situation. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Rangers boss Michael Beale has expressed sympathy for Aberdeen over the Graeme Shinnie situation. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
