Aberdeen concede defeat in Graeme Shinnie case as SFA shut door on rehearing bid

Aberdeen will spearhead attempts to bring about changes to the SFA disciplinary process after conceding defeat in their bid to have Graeme Shinnie’s suspension reduced.

By Matthew Elder
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:58 BST
Shinnie was sent off following a VAR intervention in last Friday’s victory over Ross County after a strong challenge on Jack Baldwin. The on-loan Wigan midfielder faced an automatic two-match ban and an extra one-game suspension because he had been sent off in his previous game against St Johnstone.

But the 31-year-old emerged from the SFA appeals process with a four-game ban after the independent panel decided the club had either been “frivolous” with their appeal or submitted it with no likelihood of winning.

Aberdeen branded the decision an insult and demanded Shinnie's case be reheard, but the SFA has insisted there no avenue to appeal further. The Pittodrie club say they will now lead a push for changes to the system after receiving the backing of PFA Scotland and rival clubs.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie is shown a red card for his challenge on Ross County's Jack Baldwin following a VAR check. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie is shown a red card for his challenge on Ross County's Jack Baldwin following a VAR check. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie is shown a red card for his challenge on Ross County's Jack Baldwin following a VAR check. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

A Dons statement read: "Following our request to the Scottish FA for Graeme Shinnie’s appeal to be re-heard by a freshly constituted fast track tribunal, we have been informed that this has been dismissed. We now have no further recourse, so Graeme will miss the next four Scottish Premiership matches.

"We have taken the temperature of several Premiership clubs and will now pro-actively work with clubs and the Scottish FA to bring about sensible and positive governance changes for the benefit of Scottish football. Supporters, the lifeblood of our game, deserve to see a consistency and transparency in decision-making. Aberdeen FC is ready to play its part in a constructive and timely manner."

