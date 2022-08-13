Rangers boss dismisses Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak double-act: 'I never played with two':

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To outsiders, a combination of the pair for the Champions League visit of PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday might appear tempting in the aftermath of the Croatian continuing a scoring streak reminiscent of the club’s talisman striker.

A latest opportunistic finish from Colak in the Ibrox men’s vibrant 4-0 victory over St Johnstone took the 28-year-old’s tally to three in three games as he continues to be preferred over fit-again Morelos in the sole striker role. In light of the availability of the pair, the Dutchman was asked if he would consider playing them together to bolster the club’s frontline threat. Intriguingly, it proved an enquiry that seemed to leave him bemused.

“I…I never played with two strikers I think,” he said. “No. Maybe only why you have to force things and that is what I like from this squad, the competition we have in all areas. I’d rather have a lot of competition than no strikers available like the last couple of months of last season.

“Antonio gives us goals upfront, so I’m really pleased with Antonio, with his performances. Morelos is back after five months, so he needs time to get stronger. But if we have him fully fit and ready to start games, you know we have a big squad to pick from. Especially upfront, we have a lot of players who can play.”

Ryan Kent and James Sands did not feature in the St Johnstone slaying as van Bronckhorst was able to juggle his squad effectively ahead of their Champions League tie but the Rangers manager appeared to have few concerns over the pair’s availability in midweek.

“James wasn’t able to train yesterday because he felt ill. He felt much better today so he will be fine for Tuesday, I expect,” he said. “Ryan, because he played the 90 minutes on Tuesday and was out for eight days, I think this game was too soon for him to be involved and hopefully, in next days, we get him fit for Tuesday.”

Alfredo Morelos has yet to play alongside with Antonio Colak since his return from injury. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)