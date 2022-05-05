Rangers are history makers: How Ibrox heroes reached Europa League final with stunning victory over RB Leipzig

On a tumultuous night at Ibrox, they spectacularly punched above the perceived weight of Scottish teams in Europe once again as they overcame a stunned RB Leipzig side.

Rangers will now face Bundesliga opposition again in the Europa League final in Seville on May 18. Simply getting there is a momentous achievement but van Bronckhorst’s men will be fuelled by justified belief they can complete the journey by beating Eintracht Frankfurt to lift the trophy.

First half goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara wiped out Leipzig’s 1-0 first leg advantage before Christopher Nkunku’s brilliant second half riposte threatened to take the tie into extra time.

But John Lundstram, again a colossus in a Rangers display in which there were no failures, popped up with the 81st minute goal which sparked delirious scenes.

As unwelcome as the news that Kemar Roofe had lost his battle to be fit in time to lead the attack would have been for the Rangers support, nothing could dampen the mood or diminish their frenzied sense of anticipation for arguably the biggest fixture at Ibrox for half a century.

The mood was raucous as kick-off approached, interrupted briefly and poignantly as a moment’s silence was observed in tribute to long-serving kitman Jimmy Bell whose sudden death on Tuesday had cast a shadow over the preparations of van Bronckhorst and his players.

When Rangers welcomed Bayern Munich for the last second leg of a European semi-final staged at the stadium 50 years ago, on their way to lifting the Cup Winners’ Cup, they had latched onto the energy provided by a huge crowd to take charge of the tie with two goals inside the opening 23 minutes.

There was a remarkable symmetry to this occasion as the home side rode the cacophonous wave of noise delivered by their fans to dramatically open up a 2-0 lead before 24 minutes were on the clock.

In Roofe’s absence, van Bronckhorst opted for the same starting eleven he fielded in Germany seven days earlier. This time, they were deployed in a 3-4-3 formation with Lundstram in the back three while Joe Aribo filled an advanced central attacking role flanked by Ryan Kent and Scott Wright.

There was an early indication of attacking promise for Rangers when Wright linked well with James Tavernier down the right and whipped in a low cross which was only cleared as far as Ryan Jack on the edge of the penalty area. The midfielder’s shot was held low to his left by Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

But before Rangers made the breakthrough in the 18th minute, it was the visitors who showcased their threat in the final third. Any incidence of loose play in possession by Rangers was pounced on by the quick-pressing Leipzig players.

There was a let-off for Rangers when Willi Orban sent a free header wide from a corner, then Jack had to make a well-timed recovery challenge on Yussuf Poulsen inside the penalty area.

Amid a compelling sense that Rangers had to strike first in order to prevail, they did so in some style. Kent did brilliantly to secure possession wide on the left before driving and weaving his way into the Leipzig penalty area. As he sent the ball across the face of the six yard box, there was a gloriously pleasing and familiar sight for the Rangers fans as Tavernier appeared to ram home his seventh Europa League goal of the season.

No striker? No problem. Rangers made light of those circumstances again when they doubled their lead six minutes later.

It was another well worked goal, this time down the right flank where Wright and Aribo combined smartly to stretch the Leipzig defence. When the ball was laid back to Kamara just outside the box, the midfielder showed superb composure to guide a low shot beyond Gulacsi’s right hand into the corner of the net.

It should have got even better for Rangers in the 29th minute when, with Leipzig clearly rattled, Tavernier’s back post knockdown presented Aribo with an apparently simple chance. But he sliced his shot and the ball was scrambled to safety by the visitors.

That aside, Aribo had been leading the charge superbly for Rangers and it was a setback when his night was cut short just before half-time when he was pole-axed when blocking a fierce Angelino free-kick flush on his face.

Aribo required lengthy treatment and was unable to continue, prompting Fashion Sakala’s entry to the fray.

The Zambian forward glanced a header wide as Rangers probed for the comfort of a third goal early in a second half which would be the ultimate test of their nerve and resilience.

Leipzig gradually seized greater control of possession, ramping up the tension among the home fans. Leon Balogun, introduced along with Scott Arfield just before the hour mark, had to make a superb tackle to snuff out the first sign of a real threat from Nkunku who had been subdued until that point.

Allan McGregor had to make his first save of the night in the 70th minute, getting down sharply to his left to keep out a Konrad Laimer shot, but the veteran goalkeeper was beaten all ends up a minute later.

It was a fabulous strike from Nkunku, his 11th European goal of the season, as he met Angelino’s cross from the left with a dipping first time volley.