Rangers announce interim management team as search for Steven Gerrard successor continues

Jermain Defoe is among the Rangers coaching who have been placed in temporary charge. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Former Ibrox favourite Giovanni van Bronkhorst remains the overwhelming favourite to take over the hotseat after holding positive talks with Rangers representatives over the weekend.

Discussions with other candidates are also believed to be taking place and, in the meantime, Rangers have put a temporary structure in place to run first team affairs ahead of the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Hibs at Hampden Park this Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Jermain Defoe and Rangers B team boss David McCallum are among the coaching staff who have been placed in interim charge.

Rangers B head coach David McCallum is helping run first team affairs until a successor for Steven Gerrard is found. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Assistant B-team coach Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart have also been called up to help the steady the ship after Gerrard took his full coaching staff with him to Aston Villa, including assistant Gary McAllister, first-team coach Michael Beale and technical coach Tom Culshaw.

A Rangers statement read: “David McCallum, Brian Gilmour, Jermain Defoe and Colin Stewart will lead our Men’s First Team whilst the recruitment process for a new Manager continues.”