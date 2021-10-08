Rangers and Scotland warned of management move interest; Everton, Spurs and Aston Villa want Scots-born defender; Hearts to talk to 20 - SPFL Rumour Mill

(Photo by Bill Murray / SNS Group / SFA)

New players and a new manager are naturally among the topics after the £300m deal with Saudi-backed consortium got the go-ahead yesterday – and it might have ramifications north of the border if the rumour mill – and bookies – are to be believed.

That's not all though as it is international week and ahead of a crucial Scotland game, there is plenty to go around – as well as a potentially historic meeting taking place today.

Here's a look at the rumours, headlines and speculation from Friday, October 8, 2021.

Scotland my have a job hanging on to boss Steve Clarke, according to his predecessor Alex McLeish. The former boss believes English clubs will have the national team boss in their sights after his Euro 2020 qualification and pushing Scotland to the brink of World Cup play-offs (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Steven Gerrard has been installed as second favourite to be the next Newcastle United manager despite Steve Bruce still being in place, The Sun reports. The takeover of the Magpies has prompted much speculation of the future at St James’ Park post-Mike Ashley and a change of management is on the tips of many tongues in Tyneside. Former Celtic managerial target Eddie Howe leads the market.

Liam Cooper has extolled the virtues of VAR in The Scotsman ahead of Scottish clubs meeting over the potential introduction today. The Leeds defender has been affected in several incidents with the video analysis - both for and against his team - but he says professional players just want the right decisions on the park.

Director of football Joe Savage will be involved in a head-spinning period of negotations at Hearts shortly. The Tynecastle club have no less than 20 deals expiring in 2022 and decisions needing to me made and talks held for the director of football. (Edinburgh Evening News)

The current crop could go all the way with their current continuity according to former captain Steven Pressley. He told The Daily Record his former team should have run Celtic even closer to the title than they did in 2006 before Vladimir Romanov’s influence took over and that the present conditions under his former team-mate Robbie Neilson is a huge benefit.

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes is tipped to join his international team-mates in the English Premier League - and Mark Warburton, who is making the prediction in The Scottish Sun, hopes it is with his Championship-chasing Queen’s Park Rangers side.

Former Rangers team-mate Greg Stewart has backed Ryan Jack to enjoy a ‘new lease of life’ at Ibrox after overcoming his injury issues and beginning his fitness comeback. (Daily Record).

Aston Villa are keen on Scottish-born defender Harry Souttar. The brother of Hearts defender John is an Australian international and former Dundee United defender, currently at Stoke City but attracting interest from the EPL – including Tottenham and Everton – according to Football Insider.