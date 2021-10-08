Liam Cooper backs VAR in Scotland as Leeds captain explains benefits in England

Liam Cooper (centre) with Nathan Patterson (left) and Che Adams (right) during Scotland National Team Training at the Oriam. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scottish Premiership clubs will discuss the potential of bringing a video assistant referee (VAR) system to the league in future, during an online video-conference co-hosted by the Scottish Football Association and the league’s governing body today (Friday).

A system is already in place in the English Premier League, where it has been a mostly positive experience for Cooper, who plays for Leeds United.

One is also in place for this week’s World Cup qualifiers, and Steve Clarke’s side has already benefited from a penalty decision assisted by video against Austria during the campaign, but among opposition arguments against implementation is the removal of spontaneity from the game – and goal celebrations.

Referee Georgi Kabakov consults the VAR monitor during the FIFA World cup Qualifer between Austria and Scotland at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, on September 07, 2021, in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"It does, yes,” admitted Cooper, “but if you want to get to the right decision sometimes you have to put that on the back burner.

"The celebration, the euphoria around scoring a goal does get taken away but I suppose you get to the celebrate twice if it is given the OK, so it becomes a double celebration so that’s not too bad.”

The defender though would rather the correct decision was reached on the park, one way or another, and is an advocate of the scheme.

“I think it adds [to the game]. As professionals we all crave the right results, and the right outcome. More times than not VAR does that.

"It is just hard to get used to at the start. I think everyone would welcome better decisions in the game,” he said.

