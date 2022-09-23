Rangers and Livingston cause SPFL resolution headache ahead of crucial TV deal meeting

According to the Daily Mail, Livingston and Rangers are yet to give the league body their support for the removal of the necessity for a waiver letter which would allow the broadcaster to show five games from each Premiership ground rather than the current four.

Such a move requires an 11-1 majority but the situation is currently at an impasse ahead of a meeting next week to discuss plans going forward ahead of the deadline for the resolution vote on October 2.

The SPFL have proposed a new broadcast deal which could rise to around £30million a year for up to 60 live games per season, with the possible addition of £8million through to ten-game bundles worth £4million each.

This week Rangers have been vocal with their concerns about the TV deal and the lack of “market-test”.

Managing director Stewart Robertson believes the Scottish game is being undersold by the SPFL.

“We didn't market-test this deal,” he told Rangers Review. “We have no idea what else is available in the market so we don't know whether it's the best deal or not. There's an advisor the SPFL have used and he's telling us all the reasons why he thinks it's a good deal.

“My problem is we haven't gone and sold it. We haven't sold it whatsoever. That's no secret. I've been reasonably vocal about it when I was on the SPFL board.

The SPFL are no closer to confirming the Sky Sports broadcast extension. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)