Connor Goldson: Rangers in talks with centre-back over new contract

The centre-back’s current deal runs until the end of the season whereby he will become a free agent.

Goldson has been a key figure at Ibrox since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018.

He has missed only a handful of games in that time and has accumulated 200 appearances for the club.

Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 29-year-old is one of six Rangers stars on expiring deals and with no deal having been signed there has been a belief that he could return to England in the summer.

However, the club’s managing director Stewart Robertson revealed there is still hope a new deal will be signed.

“We are not resigned to that at all," he told Sky Sports. “Ross Wilson is having talks with all the players whose contracts expire in the summer."

Rangers have already recruited Hearts star John Souttar for next season on a pre-contract deal.