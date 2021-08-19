Rangers agree 'six-figure' deal for Colombian forward

Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal for Colombian forward Juan Alegria. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

According to The Athletic, the Scottish champions have agreed a ‘six-figure deal’ with Finnish club FC Honka.

The transfer of the 19-year-old to Ibrox has long been mooted.

Alegria, who came through at Deportes Tolima in his homeland before making the switch to Finland last year, is expected to join up with the Rangers B team.

Brian Gilmour's have already added Charlie McCann from Manchester United and are performing well in the Lowland League, currently sitting second with six wins from seven.

The Colombian forward is understood to be a different type of forward than Alfredo Morelos and has stood out when playing for the country’s youth sides.

Rangers, who are in European action tonight, are close to adding another to the first-team, understood to be midfielder Juninho Bacuna.